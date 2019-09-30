Ohio attorney general issues warning to ‘petition blockers’

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The goal of any Board of Elections is to make sure every citizen is heard through their vote.
While circulating or signing a petition isn’t voting, it allows an issue like the utility bailout to make it to the ballot.
The airways have been flooded with commercials over an issue a lot of people don’t understand: House Bill 6.
It bailed out utilities who had threatened to shutter nuclear plants in Ohio, costing hundreds of jobs.
Opponents want voters to have a say and want it on next year’s ballot. That means going out and getting signatures to be tabulated at Boards of Elections to see if enough were collected to win a ballot spot.
Yost says there appears to be interference in the door-to-door signature collection.
“In some cases, they’re kind of blocking, getting in the way of people, even being able to get to the person circulating the petition,” Yost told 19 News.
His warning is that intimidating petition circulators by so-called “petition blockers” is illegal. His office has heard of someone being struck, others surrounded by petition blockers.
Yost’s warning is basically a preemptive strike.
“This is not open season on circulators. There are limits to what appropriate free speech is. You cross the line if you’re intimidating or coercing people, the circulators or the potential petition signers,” Yost added.
Either side of the debate has a right to support or oppose the bailout. It is a First Amendment right to make your opinion known. When it goes farther than that, it can become a crime. It carries a fine of up to $500 and up to six months in jail.
