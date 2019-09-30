Pick-up truck driver dies after head-on crash with semi in Stark County

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 25-year-old Beach City man was killed after his pick-up truck crashed into a semi Sunday evening in Sugarcreek Township.
Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers said Melvin Hershberger was traveling southeast on US Route 250 around 8:54 p.m. when he went left of center, striking the semi head-on.
The semi then went off the north side of the road and the pick-up truck went off the south side of the road.
The semi driver, Aden Miller, 64, of New Philadelphia, suffered minor injuries and was transported to Union Hospital.
Troopers said both drivers were wearing seatbelts and the crash remains under investigation.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.