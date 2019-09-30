Revere Local Schools closed Monday due to online threat

RICHFIELD, Ohio (WOIO) - Revere Local Schools were closed Monday after a photo of several weapons and a threat to student safety was made on Instragram Sunday evening.
Late Monday afternoon, school officials said the weapons in the post were airsoft and pellet guns.
Officials said police have talked “extensively” with those involved in the online postings and charges are possible.
“We want to thank the police departments of Bath Township, Richfield, Copley and Akron, who all assisted the district with making sure there was not a threat to our students and staff” said Revere Superintendent Matthew Montgomery. “We also want to thank those students and parents who followed the See Something, Say Something protocol and called the Safe Schools Helpline.”
Classes will resume Tuesday.
Counselors will be available the next two days for students and staff.
