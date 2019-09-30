Sunny Side Up: Japanese airline offers seating map to avoid babies

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - “Sunny Side Up” is a daily morning talk show that airs on CBS-19 News featuring Neeha Curtis and Julian Glover.
On Monday’s edition of “Sunny Side Up,” Neeha and Sia Nyorker, in for Julian Glover discuss a Japanese airlines move to make a seating map for passengers to avoid babies.
Per CNN:
“Passengers traveling with children between 8 days and 2 years old who select their seats on the JAL website will have a child icon displayed on their seats on the seat selection screen,” reads the airline’s website.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.