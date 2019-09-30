2 suspects sentenced on charges connected to 18-year-old Akron woman’s murder

AKRON, OH (WOIO) - The man and woman who pleaded guilty in connection to the 2018 murder of 18-year-old Samantha Guthrie will be sentenced on Monday afternoon.
Both Danny Hamby and Toni Kenney are scheduled to appear in a Summit County courtroom at 2 p.m.
The two suspects appeared in court on Thursday to change their pleas.
Hamby hesitantly pleaded guilty to murder, possessing weapons under disability, tampering with evidence, and gross abuse of a corpse.
Kenney entered the courtroom approximately two hours after the hearing was scheduled to begin. She asked the judge for new counsel, but her request was denied.
The judge then gave Kenney to take the plea or be prepared to go to trial on Monday, which could have meant that she faced double the penalty for the crimes if convicted as she would if she accepted the plea.
After several short recesses, Kenney finally agreed to plead guilty to tampering with evidence, gross abuse of a corpse, and kidnapping related to the murder of Guthrie.
In exchange for pleading guilty, Hamby faces a possible jail sentence of at least 24 years in prison. Kenney could be sentenced to 16 years.
Investigators from New Franklin police discovered Guthrie’s body in a wooded area on Nov. 25, 2018, approximately three weeks after she was reported missing.
The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office said she died of a gunshot wound to her head.
Hamby and Kenney were already locked up in the Summit County Jail on charges related to Guthrie’s disappearance when they were indicted for her murder.
