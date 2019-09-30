56th annual Grape Jamboree in Geneva is stomped with sunny skies and delicious times

By Sia Nyorkor | September 29, 2019 at 11:47 PM EDT - Updated September 29 at 11:47 PM

GENEVA, Ohio (WOIO) - There were sunny skies and warm temperatures this weekend for the 56th annual Grape Jamboree.

For more than five decades, hundreds trek to the town of Geneva for the delicious festival that celebrates the grape harvest.

The event gives people a chance to sample some of the local flavors like juice, wine, and desserts.

Over the years, the festival has grown to include rides, crafts, and more food centered around the juicy fruit.

Our own Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak emceed the event, kicking off the festivities with the cutest baby contest.

