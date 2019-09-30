Tuesday’s high temperature could break Cleveland’s all-time record for October set 72 years ago

By Chris Anderson | September 30, 2019 at 3:23 PM EDT - Updated September 30 at 3:23 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Temperatures are forecast to reach 92 degrees in Cleveland on Tuesday, according to the 19 First Alert meteorologists.

Data from the National Weather Service in Cleveland shows that the all-time record high for the month of October is 90 degrees, set Oct. 6, 1946.

The record high temperature for Oct. 1 is 87 degrees in 1952.

Lets Talk "Hotober"! Ending September as one of the warmest on records and will likely start out October breaking All-Time Record High temperatures for October! Here is Mike from NWS Cleveland with this evening's live weather chat...

Akron’s all-time record high temperature of 89 degrees, set back in 1922 and 1927, may also be eclipsed with a forecast of 91 degrees.

Temperatures in Northeast Ohio are expected to plunge towards the later portion of the workweek.

