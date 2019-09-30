2 drivers killed in a head-on crash in Erie County

ERIE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Troopers said both drivers were killed after an 80-year-old Oak Harbor man crossed the grassy center median and hit another car head on.
The accident happened around 5:00 a.m. Monday on SR 2 west of Rye Beach Road in Huron Township.
According to troopers, Melvin Brough caused the fatal head on crash that killed Largo Frye, 49, of Huron.
Troopers said Brough was driving his Volkswagen Passat eastbound in the westbound lanes of SR 2 when he crashed into Frye’s Scion TC.
Both men were pronounced dead at the scene.
Neither car had any passengers and troopers said no alcohol or drug use is suspected.
