UH nurse fighting for her life after being struck by suspected drag racer in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The fight for survival continues for Ayana Barkley, a nurse who fell victim to a hit-and-run driver on Miles Avenue Saturday night.
The victim survived the accident, but has been in the ICU ever since.
19 News has been told by Ayana’s father that her condition is only getting worse.
“Right now she’s literally fighting for her life. Every bone in her body has been broken from her pelvis to her feet. She’s had a lot of issues with the surgeons, a lot of issues with tissue, a lot of issues with her brain.” said Michael Barkley.
Michael has been at his daughter’s side as she lay in a coma at University Hospitals.
If she survives, there’s a chance the 26-year-old will never walk again.
“She was supposed to start Monday. This is the one who was dedicating her life to helping people. She was supposed to be in the trauma center helping people that came in the same way she came in,” cried Michael.
On top of all the anger and confusion, Ayana also has a 6-year-old daughter of her own.
“That’s why I’m saying it’s so important for people to call in that were there that night. Please just call in,” concluded Michael.
Police still need your help in identifying the driver who left Ayana in the middle of the street to die.
The driver who hit her is believed to have been drag racing when the accident happened.
The car is described as a silver Ford Explorer.
If you know who was behind the wheel, you’re asked to call the police or Crimestoppers at 216-25-CRIME
