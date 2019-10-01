Akron Police looking for hit and skip suspect that killed bicyclist riding on sidewalk

Akron, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the Summit County Medical Examiner, an unidentified man was struck and killed while on his bicycle in Akron.
On Tuesday at 1:20 a.m. the victim was riding a bicycle on the sidewalk near the intersection of East Exchange Street and South Broadway Street when a vehicle traveling North on South Broadway Street went off the roadway and up onto the sidewalk and hit him.
The victim was transported to Cleveland Clinic Akron General Medical Center where he later died from his injuries at 3:41 a.m.
Police are now searching for the suspect, anyone with leads should contact the Akron Police Department at 330-375-2552.
