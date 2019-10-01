Akron woman robbed at gunpoint after arranging date through Snapchat

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the Akron Police Department, a 35-year-old was robbed at gunpoint after attempting to go a date with a man she met on Snapchat.
Police say the two met in the parking lot of a business on the 200 block of East Exchange Street, Sunday at approximately 3:20 p.m.
Once she got into his vehicle, her date started driving toward Wheeler Street and Sherman Street.
Moments later, a male walked up to the passenger window, brandished a handgun, and told her to get out of the car. He took personal items from the victim and then he got into the passenger side of the car and they pulled off.
The driver of the car was described as a black male, 30-31 years old, 180-200 pounds, and had a beard.
The suspect with the gun was described as a black male, 25-26 years old, 6’-6’1” tall, 170-180 pounds, and had braided hair.
The vehicle was described as a silver Chevrolet HHR.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490; or 330-375-2Tip, or the Summit County Crimestoppers Inc. at 330-434-COPS. You can also text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637 (Crimes). Callers can remain anonymous.
