Baltimore Ravens say Marlon Humphrey 'definitely’ did not choke Odell Beckham Jr. (video)

FILE - In this Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, file photo, Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham, center, and Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey (44) grab each other during the second half of an NFL football game in Baltimore. Browns coach Freddie Kitchens wants more consistent NFL officiating after wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was choked during Sunday’s game. Beckham got into a skirmish with Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey, who pinned the three-time Pro Bowler and had his hands around his neck before being pulled away. Both players were assessed personal fouls, but neither was ejected. Kitchens said he planned to reach out to the league about that situation in particular and officiating evenness in general. (AP Photo/Nick Wass, File) (Source: Nick Wass)
By Chris Anderson | October 1, 2019 at 12:38 PM EDT - Updated October 1 at 12:38 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Baltimore Ravens came out on Tuesday to defend their cornerback Marlon Humphrey, firmly stating that he did not choke Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

The two got into a skirmish and wrestled each other to the ground the second half of Sunday’s game.

It appeared that Humphrey had his hands near Beckham’s neck before being pulled away, but the Ravens organization said he was not choking the Browns wide receiver.

“Humphrey definitely did not choke Beckham.”

Instead, the Ravens said Humphrey was protecting himself.

What do you think?

Both players were penalized, but they were not ejected.

Browns coach Freddie Kitchens addressed the incident on Monday, asking for consistency from NFL officials on how squirmishes how handled.

"I just want to have consistency on how we’re going to deal with things, OK?,” Kitchens said. “I don’t like seeing our player on the field and someone’s hands around his throat. I don’t like that. I don’t think that needs to be in our game, and I would be the first to say that if it was our guy doing it.”

The NFL has not declared if any punishments to Beckham or Humphrey will be handed out.

