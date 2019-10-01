Brunswick Hills police and firefighters collecting donations for family that lost everything in house fire

BRUNSWICK HILLS, Ohio (WOIO) - Firefighters responded to a devastating blaze on Sunday afternoon that spared nothing for a Brunswick Hills family.
Crews from multiple fire departments arrived to intense flames billowing from the home on Foskett Road.
Fortunately, the family was not home at the time, but their two dogs are presumed to be dead as a result of the fire.
Now, the Brunswick Hills fire and police departments are stepping up for the residents. The two agencies are teaming up to collect donations for the family that lost everything.
Clothes for boys, ages 3 years old and 13 months old, are requested as well as gift cards.
Items can be dropped off to the Brunswick Hills Police Department, Brunswick Hills Fire Station Two, or the Brunswick Hills Town Hall.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.