Campus police: Suspect pulled female Kent State student’s 'lower garments’ down during random encounter

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Kent State University police are looking for a male suspect who approached a female student and puller her clothes off on campus.
According to the Kent State University Police Department, a female student was walking on the fitness track near DeWeese Health Center at 10 a.m. Tuesday morning when she was approached by a white male.
The male pulled the victim’s lower garments down before running towards Loop Road and East Summit Street, police said.
The female student fell during the encounter and suffered minor scrapes.
Police said the man was about 6 feet tall with dark, shorter hair and facial scruff. He was wearing a gray-colored sweatshirt with a dark hood, dark shorts, and dark tennis shoes.
Anyone with information related to the incident is urged to contact Kent State University Police at 330-672-3070.
