Court documents give a glimpse into convicted killer George Brinkman’s defense as trial begins

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Convicted killer George Brinkman is now on trial for the deaths of Gene and Bobbi John, a Lake Township couple shot to death in their home in 2017.
Brinkman has already been sentenced to death for the murders of a North Royalton mother, Suzanne Taylor, and her daughters Taylor and Kylie Pifer.
They were found dead in their home by Taylor’s boyfriend just a day before the John’s were found dead.
Brinkman was housesitting and watching the John’s dog while they were on vacation.
He worked for Gene in the past, selling phone books door to door.
This is day one of the Stark County trial for Brinkman.
19 News is looking into the experts that the defense plans to call to the stand.
We learned Brinkman's defense team spent $20,000 for tests by a psychologist and that wasn't enough.
They asked for $10,000 more to prepare for the trial, according to Stark County court documents.
19 News found the defense plans to call an OB/GYN to the stand who likely treated George Brinkman's mother Barbara during her pregnancy.
According to court records, attorneys asked a North Olmsted-based OB/GYN to bring Barbara Brinkman, also known as Barbara Leon's medical records from March 1, 1971 to February 5, 1972.
Her son George Brinkman was born January 28, 1972.
Barbara Leon died at 60 years old in 2013.
In the obituary, Stacey John, the victim Gene's daughter, is listed next to George Brinkman.
George Brinkman used to date Stacey.
A forensic psychologist will testify, according to the court.
Dr. Bob Stinson has a background in behavioral health and serving the mentally ill, according to his website.
We also found a pharmacist from Madison County will take the stand, according to court records.
He's been a defense expert in the past in a murder case out of Twinsburg.
The defense also plans to call Brinkman's doctor from Medina to testify.
We'll be watching who takes the stand when the trial continues in Stark County on Tuesday.
You can find out more about the North Royalton murders in our series To Catch a Killer, which profiled how police solved the case.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.