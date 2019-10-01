Former mayoral candidate files lawsuit claiming he was abused at Portage County Jail

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A former candidate for mayor of Streetsboro is suing Portage County, the sheriff’s office and jail employees.
He was arrested for financial crimes and is currently in prison. He says that while he awaited trial, he was mistreated, and even tortured!
There are three main allegations in a lawsuit filed by Brett McCafferty.
One, that he was prescribed medication for a condition he didn’t have.
Two, that he was beaten when he refused to take it.
And three, that it was covered up.
McCafferty’s fall from mayoral candidate to prison inmate was fast and furious. Now, he’s furious about how he was treated behind the razor wire at the Portage County Jail.
His lawsuit says that when he was arrested, he was taking medication for extreme anxiety. It was a prescribed narcotic, but the jail has a no narcotic policy so he was given a prescription designed to treat schizophrenia. When he refused to take, it his troubles began.
He said he was taken to an unheated room, stripped naked, and when retrieved, was dragged by handcuffs behind his back so forcefully that he dislocated his shoulder and required a trip to the ER.
During another beating, he said a guard he had complained about beat and berated him, saying, “You think you can get me fired, snitch? I’ve been waiting for this opportunity.”
In another physical confrontation, a guard allegedly mocked McCafferty’s run for mayor, saying, “I’m the mayor in this b----.”
Just as Sheriff David Doak arrived for work, we handed in a freedom of information request for investigation results and video from jail cameras.
McCafferty is demanding a jury trial, $732,000 in compensatory damages, and $10 million in punitive damages.
Sheriff Doak didn’t comment because he hadn’t been served with the lawsuit, so he hadn’t read the allegations.
