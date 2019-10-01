Ohio Gov. DeWine calls on state lawmakers to ban flavored vaping products

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine addressed the growing health concerns with electronic cigarettes and vaping at a press conference on Tuesday.
In a press conference, DeWine urged state legislators to ban flavored electronic cigarette products.
“The use of flavors is how they are getting people addicted,” DeWine said.
Several states, like Michigan, have already implemented a ban on the sale of flavored e-cigarettes.
DeWine said he does not feel that he has the authority to issue an executive order similar to the one in Michigan. That is why he is relying on Ohio lawmakers to act.
A state representative from Strongsville proposed legislation last week that would ban the sale of flavored vaping products in Ohio.
According to health statistics, there are 22 cases of severe pulmonary illness linked to vaping in Ohio, including a case involving a 15-year-old, as of Tuesday afternoon.
In addition to the recommendation of banning flavored vaping products, DeWine said he will be sending a letter to colleges and universities throughout Ohio urging campuses to enhance the smoke-free property policies.
More than 800 cases of severe pulmonary illness and at least 13 deaths linked to electronic cigarette use have been reported nationwide.
Representatives from the Ohio Department of Health and Department of Commerce were also on hand to speak at Tuesday’s press conference.
