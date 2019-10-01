’I wish I was an Oscar Mayer Wiener’-mobile coming to Cleveland

Iconic Wienermobile will be make four stops in the Cleveland area this weekend.

The Oscar Meyer Wienermobile is coming back to Cleveland this weekend. It will be in Cleveland on Thursday at the Walmart in Steelyard Commons. (Source: WOIO)
October 1, 2019 at 2:05 PM EDT - Updated October 1 at 2:44 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Is it stuck in your head yet?

“I wish I was an Oscar Mayer Weiner.”

Sometimes it’s tough to snap a picture of the rolling hot dog on the highway so why not catch it while it’s stationary.

  • Thursday, Oct. 3 at Walmart, 3400 Steelyard Dr., Cleveland from 2 pm - 7 pm
  • Friday, Oct. 4 at Walmart, 24801 Brookpark Road., North Olmsted) from 2 pm - 7 pm
  • Saturday, Oct. 5 at Walmart, 1000 Chestnut Commons Dr., Elyria from 12 pm - 5 pm
  • Sunday, Oct. 6 at Walmart, 35901 Chester Road., Avon from 12 pm - 5 pm

