’I wish I was an Oscar Mayer Wiener’-mobile coming to Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Is it stuck in your head yet?
“I wish I was an Oscar Mayer Weiner.”
The iconic Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is coming to Cleveland this weekend.
Sometimes it’s tough to snap a picture of the rolling hot dog on the highway so why not catch it while it’s stationary.
- Thursday, Oct. 3 at Walmart, 3400 Steelyard Dr., Cleveland from 2 pm - 7 pm
- Friday, Oct. 4 at Walmart, 24801 Brookpark Road., North Olmsted) from 2 pm - 7 pm
- Saturday, Oct. 5 at Walmart, 1000 Chestnut Commons Dr., Elyria from 12 pm - 5 pm
- Sunday, Oct. 6 at Walmart, 35901 Chester Road., Avon from 12 pm - 5 pm
