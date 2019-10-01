Liam Neeson spotted filming for new movie at Cleveland diner (video)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Liam Neeson was caught filming at Charlie’s Dog House Diner in Cleveland on Tuesday.
The diner, located on Brookpark Road at Broadview Road, is the setting for a scene in the upcoming movie “The Minuteman.”
According to IMDB, “The Minuteman” is about a rancher on the Arizona border who provides assistance to a young Mexican boy seeking safety in the U.S. from the cartel.
Scenes of the film are also being shot in the Wellington area.
Neeson was nominated for an Academy Award for his role in the 1993 film “Schindler’s List.”
