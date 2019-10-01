Lockdown lifted at all Willoughby-Eastlake City Schools

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio (WOIO) - All of the Willoughby-Eastlake City Schools were under lockdown for a short time Tuesday morning.
School officials said police asked for the lockdown after an open 911 call was placed to the Lake County Central Emergency Center around 10:30 a.m. and a dispatcher overheard a male making comments about constructing a pipe bomb.
Police traced the call to just outside Eastlake North High School, so the schools were placed under lockdown as a precautionay measure.
Eastlake officers have tracked down the caller and are investigating.
Once he was found, the lockdown was lifted.
In a separate incident, nine students were arrested for assault after a fight around 7:30 a.m. in the cafeteria of Willoughby South High School.
Those nine students were taken to the Lake County Detention Center.
Willoughby police said the fight and the 911 phone call about the pipe bomb are not related.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.