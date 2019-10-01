Man suspected of prowling Cleveland neighborhood in court today on felony rape, burglary charges

• On Sept. 16 just after 11 p.m., a man attempted to pull out an air conditioner of a home on East 144th Street, but then ran off. “Due to the fact in this neighborhood we have had reports of three rapes to date where the suspect entered through a window, where he pulled out an air conditioner wearing a black mask, I found it imperative to have [the witness] make a report although he never called police the day of the incident,” the responding Cleveland police officer said.