Man suspected of prowling Cleveland neighborhood in court today on felony rape, burglary charges

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A series of crimes committed in Cleveland’s Lee-Miles neighborhood, in September, rattled the community. Attempted break-ins, a reported rape, and attempted sexual assaults put neighbors on heightened alert.
On Sept. 20, Cleveland Police announced the arrest of Dominic Booker. He’s charged with kidnapping, burglary, aggravated burglary and three counts of rape. The charges are connected to a break-in and rape of a 31-year-old woman, on Sept. 14, who lives in the 4300 block of East 142nd Street.
The victim said she awoke to a man with his hands on her. The victim’s children were sleeping in the home at the time. The victim told investigators the suspect was wearing black clothes, a black ski mask and was barefoot.
Police said tips from the public and DNA evidence linked Booker to the crime. Investigators said he’s a person of interest in several other cases.
• On Sept. 3 at 2 a.m., a man crept up to a home in the 14300 block of Caine Avenue, pushed the AC unit out of a window and attempted to assault a 7-year-old girl. The girl screamed and the suspect fled from the home. The suspect was described as a black man with a mustache, and he was wearing a black ski mask and black clothing.
• On Sept. 16 at about 11 p.m., a man attempted to peel away the frame of a child’s bedroom window in the 4300 block of East 144th Street, but then ran off. “I responded and am completing this report because it is strikingly similar to another incident I encountered,” the responding Cleveland police officer said.
• On Sept. 16 just after 11 p.m., a man attempted to pull out an air conditioner of a home on East 144th Street, but then ran off. “Due to the fact in this neighborhood we have had reports of three rapes to date where the suspect entered through a window, where he pulled out an air conditioner wearing a black mask, I found it imperative to have [the witness] make a report although he never called police the day of the incident,” the responding Cleveland police officer said.
