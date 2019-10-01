Man and woman will spend decades behind bars after murder of Akron teen

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Nothing will bring 18-year-old Samantha Guthrie back.
She was killed on her grandfather’s birthday in 2018. Her family and friends filled a Summit County courtroom where a sense of justice for their beloved Samantha was meted out.
They spoke from their broken hearts, none more touching than Samantha’s mother and father, Joni and John.
Danny Hamby and his partner in crime, Toni Kenney, walked into Judge Kathryn Michael’s courtroom to learn their fate after pleading guilty on several counts including murder, kidnapping and abuse of a corpse.
When asked why he killed Samantha, Hamby, who only softly spoke to the judge when agreeing that he understood the sentence he was possibly facing, didn’t have the nerve to face Samantha’s family and address them.
For her part in the heinous murder of Samantha, Kenney is going to spend at least 16 years behind bars. Hamby, the man who pulled the trigger and slashed her throat, received 24 years to life.
