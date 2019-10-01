Minimum age to purchase tobacco products in Ohio increases to 21 this month

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The age increase approved by Gov. Mike DeWine to purchase tobacco products in Ohio goes into effect later this month.
DeWine confirmed during a press conference on Tuesday that the law increasing the minimum age to 21 will be implemented beginning Oct. 17.
The Republican governor signed off on Ohio’s two-year budget plan in July, which included a provision to up the age to purchase tobacco products from 18 years old to 21.
Products like cigarettes, rolling papers, vaping products, and chewing tobacco are affected by the change.
The age increase will result in an estimated reduction of $17 million in 2020 and $22.7 million in 2021 for sales and tobacco tax collections in Ohio.
Several Ohio cities, like Cleveland and Akron, have already adopted “Tobacco 21” policies to increase the minimum age for purchase products.
