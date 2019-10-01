Northeast Ohio Weather: 90 degrees today and that will break a record

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The record high in Cleveland today is 87 degrees. I’m forecasting 91 this afternoon. We should see widespread records broken across Ohio. Some spots will see their all time October high temperature broken. Unusually hot air remains in place across the region. I went with a mix of sun and clouds. It will be humid as well so the heat index will be in the 90′s. A very warm and humid night is coming up. Expect a mostly cloudy sky with overnight temperatures only dipping to around 70 degrees.