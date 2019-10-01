Ohio police seek to identify man caught on camera beating toddler (graphic video)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are hoping the public can help identify a man who was caught on surveillance video assaulting a small child.
According to Columbus police, the suspect was seen outside of a grocery store on Parsons Avenue hitting the child dozens of times.
**WARNING: The video is disturbing**
Police said the child that was assaulted was left in the vehicle with three other children while the suspect and a female went grocery shopping.
Anyone with information regarding the suspect’s identity can call Columbus police at 614-645-4305.
