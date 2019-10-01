Record heat closes Northeast Ohio schools, sends crowds to Edgewater Beach

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The first day of October broke records in Ohio, as heat soared into the nineties. That sent crowds to Edgewater Beach, looking for a break from the high autumn temps.
"It's cool to be out here in October, for sure," said Jack Smith.
Some schools closed their doors in the midst of the heat wave, including Firestone in Akron.
Some parents told 19 News they would keep their children home if their schools were not equipped with air conditioning.
"When you're hot and grumpy, you can't really think straight," said Rodney Williams. "It's aggravating. You've got something else besides your school work."
Other schools, like Parma City Schools, handled the heat with a mixture of air conditioning units, fans, and ventilation.
A spokesperson told 19 News that parents who wished to keep their kids home on the hot day were allowed excused absences from class.
