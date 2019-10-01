Robbery suspect dashes out of Family Dollar with cash register, Cleveland Police investigating

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Family Dollar was once again targeted and robbed in Cleveland.
On Sept. 23 a man ran into the store, located at 3787 Pearl Road, pulled out a gun and demanded cash.
When he realized the register was secured to the counter, he began kicking it and ripped it off its hinges.
The suspect then fled the store with the register, and has not yet been found.
The suspect was wearing a mask, but had tattoos on his hands. He was about 5-feet-9-inches tall and weighed about 180 pounds. He was also wearing acid-washed
Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Janet Murphy by email JMurphy3@city.cleveland.oh.us, or by phone 216-623-5218.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.