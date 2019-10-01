September 2019 In Review

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - September has come and gone, and it was a hot and dry one.
We finished the month with 1.28” of rainfall at Cleveland-Hopkins. What’s considered a “normal” rainfall amount for the month of September? We typically see about 3.81” of rainfall in Cleveland. This leaves us with a 2.53” deficit for the month. We could really use some rain.
Each Thursday, we get an updated United States Drought Monitor. As of the most recent Ohio Drought Monitor, 65.78% of Ohio is considered to be “Abnormally Dry.” That includes much of our area, especially west of I-77 and south of Akron. You can see the latest Drought Monitor each week by visiting the following link: State Drought Monitor.
Portions of west-central and southwest Ohio are considered to be in a “Moderate Drought.”
Akron also finished the month of September with a rainfall deficit. At Akron-Canton, we picked up 1.66” of rainfall in September. The “normal” value for the whole month of September is 3.45”. That gives us a 1.79” deficit for September 2019.
While rainfall was lower-than-normal, temperatures were much hotter-than-normal.
In Cleveland, we finished the month with an average high temperature of 81.4°. A normal average high temperature for the month of September in Cleveland is around 73.9°. That means we finished September 2019 with an average high temperature that is 7.5° above normal. That is very impressive. (We keep doing this month after month.)
Our average low temperature for September 2019 was 61.1°. That is 5.1° above our normal average low temperature of 56.0°.
If you take the average of our average high temperature and our average low temperature for the month, you get a September 2019 daily average temperature of 71.25°. That would make September 2019 our second warmest September EVER, behind September 1881, when the average temperature was 72.4°.
The following chart is from our friends at the National Weather Service office in Cleveland. It hasn’t yet been updated to reflect September 2019, but I wanted to show you the most recent list of warmest Septembers on record.
I expect as time goes on, given recent trends, we will continue to see many more of these “Top 10 Warmest” months in our area.
So, what is the outlook for October 2019? It’s definitely gotten started on a hot and humid note, with record high temperatures for this first day of the month.
As I write this at 3:00 PM, all of our local climate locations are well into the 80s and 90s. We’ve broken daily record highs today, as well as all-time record highs for the month of October at several locations.
While today may very well be our last 90° of the year, the Climate Prediction Center’s outlook for the next two weeks features high chances for above normal temperatures through October 15th. (There will be some cooler days sprinkled in there though.)
In their three-month temperature outlook, from now through December, the Climate Prediction Center continues to pinpoint high chances for above normal temperatures for us.
Something interesting to note in the above map is that the Climate Prediction Center is actually forecasting above normal temperatures for the entire lower 48 and Alaska for the Fall.
The precipitation outlook from the Climate Prediction Center is, perhaps, a little more optimistic regarding our rainfall chances.
We have equal chances of seeing above average or below average precipitation for the Fall.
We certainly could use a little rainfall in the short term, especially if we want to see anything in the way of vibrant Fall foliage. Our most recent forecast indicates that we’ll see more widespread, measurable showers on Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday of this week.
