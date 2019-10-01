Topgolf in Cleveland has announced hiring events ahead of opening

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Think of it as a driving range on steroids with restaurants, bars, music, games and ohh yeah, high-tech bays to hit golf balls.
Topgolf is opening in Cleveland later this year, possibly in early December, and they’re about to start the hiring process.
The facility is located at 5820 Rockside Woods Blvd. North, in Independence.
The hiring events will begin Oct. 16 and run through November.
The 500 jobs will vary from golf services, hospitality, culinary, facilities, sales and more.
Jobs will be listed on the Topgolf “career opportunities" page here.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.