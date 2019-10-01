Topgolf in Cleveland has announced hiring events ahead of opening

500 jobs up for grabs when facility opens later this year.

This is the Topgolf facility in Columbus which will look very similar to the one opening in the Cleveland area later this year. (Source: Michael Baxter)
By Dan DeRoos | October 1, 2019 at 12:31 PM EDT - Updated October 1 at 12:34 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Think of it as a driving range on steroids with restaurants, bars, music, games and ohh yeah, high-tech bays to hit golf balls.

Topgolf is opening in Cleveland later this year, possibly in early December, and they’re about to start the hiring process.

The facility is located at 5820 Rockside Woods Blvd. North, in Independence.

The hiring events will begin Oct. 16 and run through November.

The 500 jobs will vary from golf services, hospitality, culinary, facilities, sales and more.

Jobs will be listed on the Topgolf “career opportunities" page here.

