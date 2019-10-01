Mother of ‘Geauga’s Child’ faces sentencing for murder conviction

CHARDON, Ohio (WOIO) - Gail Ritchey will face a judge for sentencing on Tuesday afternoon after being convicted for the murder of “Geauga’s Child.”

The Geauga County Court of Common Pleas hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m.

In April, Ritchey was found guilty by a jury of murder. She was found not guilty on an aggravated murder charge in connection to the decades-old crime, which authorities said was solved using DNA testing.

The Geauga County Sheriff’s Office said Ritchey confessed to giving birth to the baby, putting him in a plastic bag, and abandoning him in a wooded area in Thompson Township in March 1993.

The baby was found dead with its umbilical cord still attached by two newspaper delivery drivers in the middle of Sidley Road.

The Geauga County Sheriff’s Office said the baby was missing an arm and a leg, possibly mauled by animals and dragged into the road before the discovery.

Residents of Geauga County paid for a funeral and gravestone for the baby they called “Geauga’s Child.” Many still visit his grave to this day.

Gravestone for "Geauga's Child" (Source: Geauga County Sheriff's Office)

Authorities said Ritchey is currently married to the father of “Geauga’s Child” and has three adult children.

Ritchey hid the pregnancy from her family and the child’s father, according to the Geauga County sheriff, which is why nobody else is facing charges in connection to the murder.

Despite her confession to detectives, Ritchey pleaded not guilty during her initial arraignment.

Ritchey also admitted to detectives that she committed a similar crime two years prior to the birth of Geauga’s Child in Cuyahoga County. That case is still under investigation.

