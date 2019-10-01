2 Strong 4 Bullies
Bracket Challenge
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Jury trial for mom of ‘Geauga’s Child’ begins Monday

Gail Ritchey (Source: WOIO)
Gail Ritchey (Source: WOIO)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 8:20 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARDON, Ohio (WOIO) - The trial for Gail Ritchey, the mom accused killing her newborn son in March of 1993, is scheduled to begin with jury selection Monday in front of Geauga County Court of Common Pleas Judge David Ondrey.

Ritchey was arrested in June 2019 and charged with murder and aggravated murder, after DNA linked her to the crime.

According to Geauga County Sheriff deputies, Ritchey gave birth to the baby, put him in a bag and dumped him in the woods in Thompson Township.

“Over 26 years ago Gail Eastwood Ritchey left her biological child for dead. To this day, even-though she admitted her involvement she show absolutely no remorse and take no ownership of the baby,” said Geauga County Sheriff Scott Hildenbrand.

Geauga County residents paid for a funeral and gravestone for the baby they called “Geauga’s Child” and still visit his grave.

In 1994, Ritchey married the father of the baby and they have three additional children.

How 'Geauga's Child', a 26-year-old cold case, was solved by detectives

She remains out on bond.

Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michele Burns says her mortgage company mistakenly used her money to pay thousands of dollars...
19 Investigates helps Lorain County woman who says her mortgage company used her money to pay neighbors’ taxes
Lorain assistant fire chief arrested
Lorain assistant fire chief arrested, accused of attacking neighbor and hitting his dogs with axe (graphic)
DEA drug arrests
DEA arrests alleged members of a drug trafficking organization in Cleveland
Audreona Barnes, 19-year-old Warrensville Heights woman missing since July 2021.
Body found on Cleveland apartment balcony Thursday confirmed as Warrensville Heights woman missing since July 2021
(Source: WOIO)
Starbucks robbery suspect orders customers to ground then fires at North Olmsted officers, police say

Latest News

Reward increased to $30K for man accused of killing woman in Sheffield Village
Reward increased to $30K for man accused of killing woman in Sheffield Village
James Kimbrough was already on the police's radar before allegedly shooting his ex-girlfriend.
Reward increased to $30K for man accused of killing woman in Sheffield Village
Medina resident Jake Weursig, left, is currently in a coma at MetroHealth Medical Center in...
Medina teen fighting for his life after taking huge fall at Whipp’s Ledges last week
Bridge Refugee Services details ways to help Ukrainian families
Global Cleveland is preparing to assist refugees coming from Ukraine