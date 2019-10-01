Prosecution rests case in ‘Geauga’s Child’ trial; defense to begin calling witnesses Saturday

CHARDON, Ohio (WOIO) - Following gut-wrenching opening statements on the first day of trial, witness testimony resumed on Friday morning in the “Geauga’s Child” murder case.

The prosecution rested its case just before noon on Friday after playing a police interrogation video with Gail Ritchey after her initial 2019 arrest.

“I don’t remember it making any noise,” Ritchey described during questioning.

The defense is expected to begin calling witnesses to the stand on Saturday morning.

Ritchey is charged with murder and aggravated murder in connection to the decades-old crime, according to Geauga County Court of Common Pleas records.

Investigators said Ritchey initially confessed to giving birth to the baby, putting him in a plastic bag, and abandoning the boy now known as “Geauga’s Child” in a wooded area in Thompson Township in March 1993.

The baby was found dead with its umbilical cord still attached by two newspaper delivery drivers in the middle of Sidley Road.

Thursday’s testimony from multiple witnesses revolved around whether the baby was born alive or not.

Defense lawyers argued that the baby was stillborn and not alive when Ritchey allegedly put him in a bag.

“Gail felt the need to have a bowel movement, so she went into the half-bath just off the kitchen, sat down on the toilet, felt the urge to push, and less than 30 minutes later, birthed a stillborn baby,” Ritchey’s defense said during Thursday’s hearing.

The Geauga County Sheriff’s Office said the baby was missing an arm and a leg. It’s believed he was mauled by animals and dragged into the road before the discovery.

Residents of Geauga County held a funeral for Geauga’s Child in 1993. To this day, visitors leave gifts and flowers at his gravestone.

Gravestone for "Geauga's Child" (Source: Geauga County Sheriff's Office)

Investigators said Ritchey is currently married to the father of “Geauga’s Child” and now has three adult children.

Ritchey initially hid the pregnancy from her family and the child’s father, according to the Geauga County sheriff, which is why nobody else is facing charges in connection to the murder.

Despite her confession to detectives, Ritchey pleaded not guilty during her initial arraignment.

Ritchey also admitted to detectives that she committed a similar crime two years prior to the birth of Geauga’s Child in Cuyahoga County. That case is still under investigation.

This story will be updated.

