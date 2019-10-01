What is your favorite apple? It’s harvest season with the Taste Buds

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - There are a couple of distinct fall flavors, and apple is no second fiddle to pumpkin.
This week on Taste Buds the trio of food experts will discuss some of their favorite apple applications, recipes and varieties.
Where do you like to pick apples? What do you do with them all? I’ve got a bushel full from Patterson Fruit Farm and need lots of ideas! Who makes the best apple pie, or apple fritters in town?
Also on the show this week, Dominic Spitaleri and Anthony Quagliata will join me to discuss this weekend’s first-year event, Ciao! Cleveland. It’s a free, family friendly event at the Flats East Bank to kick off Italian Heritage Month. The event will feature six demos, food vendors, wine, music, a coffee lounge and event Italian cars.
Catch Taste Buds this and every Tuesday morning at 10 a.m. You can watch it on the 19 News Facebook Live broadcast, our app or our website. You can also view the show on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.
