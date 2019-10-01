Woman faces charges after breaking into North Ridgeville home to check on dogs

NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - A Columbia Station woman, Pam Coleman, could face charges for breaking and entering after she broke into a trailer at Pine Ridge Mobile Home Park to let two dogs out.
Neighbors say the dogs have been living alone for the past three months. Pam Coleman is an animal lover. She heard they were living alone and in filth. She said she doesn’t think any animals should have to live that way, so she decided to take matters into her own hands. “I’ve just had enough,” she said. " “There was no way to tell if they were being taken care of.”
Justin Conrad lives next door. He said he hears “them barking from inside almost constantly.
"You can hear them scratching at the door all the time. It’s gotten so bad I can’t even leave my windows open. I feel bad for the dogs,” he said.
Coleman heard about the dogs from a friend in the neighborhood. Temperatures were expected to reach into the 90s Tuesday. She said she decided to go to the trailer because she couldn't stand the thought of the dogs being in the trailer in the heat.
When she let them out, she said “they were thrilled to be able to go outside and run around.”
She said she did see dog food but no sign of anyone living in the trailer. She added “the smell was just so bad.”
She took them to the North Ridgeville Police. However, police didn't quite see it her way.
They said she should have called the number on the door, which Coleman said wasn't there. They also said police and the APL checked on the animals and they're adequately provided for.
Coleman now faces charges for breaking and entering, to which Coleman said, “I don’t care because I did the right thing in my heart.”
The dogs were returned to the trailer and North Ridgeville Police posted this statement on their Facebook.
19 News has reached out to the dog owners for comment, and we’re awaiting a reply.
