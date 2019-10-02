Akron principal accused of smacking student in the face placed on leave

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The East Community Learning Center High School principal was placed on leave after he reportedly smacked an unruly student in the face.
The incident occurred on Sept. 20 at the school, located on Brittain Road, according to an Akron Police Department report.
The sophomore told police he called the principal a “lazy ass bitch," which sparked the physical confrontation.
According to the police report, the principal admitted to striking the 15-year-old with an open hand before the pair was separated by officers.
The student, who has a disciplinary record, did not press charges on scene.
Since no charges have been filed and because the student is a minor, 19 News is not identifying either the principal or the teen.
Akron Public Schools is investigating the matter.
