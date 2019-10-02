Applebee’s offering $1 ‘Vampire’ cocktails for the entire month of October

Applebee’s offering $1 ‘Vampire’ cocktails for the entire month of October
Applebee's offering 'Neighborhood Drink of the Month,' the $1 Vampire (Source: Applebee's Facebook)
By Chris Anderson | October 2, 2019 at 10:14 AM EDT - Updated October 2 at 10:14 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Applebee’s Grill & Bar is offering a cocktail that customers will surely like to sink their teeth into.

Just in time for Halloween, the restaurant chain is serving up a 10-ounce mix of rum, strawberry, dragon fruit, passion fruit, and pineapple.

The $1 Neighborhood Drink of the Month even comes with a pair of vampire fangs.

The $1 Vampire has emerged from its coffin. It’s made with rum, dragon fruit, passion fruit and strawberry. And it comes with fangs.

Posted by Applebee's Grill & Bar on Tuesday, October 1, 2019

“The $1 Vampire is a freaky tiki drink served with a side of fangs,” said Patrick Kirk, vice president of beverage innovation at Applebee’s. “Seriously, where else can you buy a delicious cocktail and walk away with a Halloween costume for only a buck?”

Locations located throughout Northeast Ohio are participating in the promotion.

Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.