Applebee’s offering $1 ‘Vampire’ cocktails for the entire month of October

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Applebee’s Grill & Bar is offering a cocktail that customers will surely like to sink their teeth into.
Just in time for Halloween, the restaurant chain is serving up a 10-ounce mix of rum, strawberry, dragon fruit, passion fruit, and pineapple.
The $1 Neighborhood Drink of the Month even comes with a pair of vampire fangs.
“The $1 Vampire is a freaky tiki drink served with a side of fangs,” said Patrick Kirk, vice president of beverage innovation at Applebee’s. “Seriously, where else can you buy a delicious cocktail and walk away with a Halloween costume for only a buck?”
Locations located throughout Northeast Ohio are participating in the promotion.
