Beachwood man shot and killed on Cleveland’s East Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are looking for the suspect who shot a 50-year-old Beachwood man sitting in a car on the city’s East Side Tuesday evening.
Cleveland police officers said Shawn Troy Lindsey was found shot in the head in the driver’s side of a vehicle in the 9700 block of Elwell around 9:30 p.m.
Lindsey was pronounced dead at University Hospitals.
Witnesses told police the suspect and Lindsey were talking at the driver’s side window, when the suspect pulled out a gun and shot Lindsey.
Witnesses said the suspect then fled on foot.
