2 boats crash into rocks off Lake Erie within a week in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A boat hit the rocks off East 55th Street Tuesday night in Cleveland.
The owner was able to dock the boat near the Quay 55 building, and the extent of the damage is unknown at this time.
No injuries were reported, according to Cleveland Fire.
This is the second such incident of a boat hitting the rocks off Cleveland in a week.
On Saturday night, a boater ended up on the break wall between Edgewater Park and the East 55th Street Marina.
The U.S. Coast Guard told 19 News the boater was driving under the influence, and had an alcohol level of .19.
