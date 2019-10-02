Brook Park Police searching for missing endangered 74-year-old man with Alzheimer’s, diabetes

BROOK PARK, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Attorney General’s Office sent out a statewide endangered missing adult alert issued by the Brook Park Police Department for a 74-year-old man that was last seen early Wednesday morning.
Brook Park Police said 74-year-old Ladislau Olajos left his residence on Zehman Drive at 5 a.m. and hasn’t returned.
According to police, Olajos suffers from Alzheimer’s, diabetes, and other medical conditions.
Olajos is described by police as 5′9″ tall, 175 lbs., and has white hair and brown eyes.
He was reportedly last seen wearing a red shirt and black pants.
Police said Olajos drove away in a green 2012 Toyota Camry with Ohio plate number GKR 7702.
Brook Park Police said this is a photo of the same make and model car, but is not the actual one Olajos was driving:
Anyone that sees Olajos is urged to call police.
