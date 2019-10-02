Browns’ running back named AFC Offensive Player of the week

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns’ young second year running back is being recognized for his excellent performance against the Baltimore Ravens.
Nick Chubb has been named the AFC Offensive Player of the week.
The Browns decimated the Ravens during Sunday’s game, with a massive contribution from Chubb.
Chubb was the games leading rusher with 167 yards on the ground, with three touchdowns.
The Browns beat the Ravens 40 - 25.
Chubb recorded an 88-yard touchdown run, the longest rush in the NFL this season and third-longest in Browns’ history.
The former Georgia Bulldog is the first Browns’ running back to win the honor since Peyton Hillis won it in 2010.
Chubb looks to repeat his performance against the 49ers on Monday night football.
