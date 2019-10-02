Cleveland Browns team captain and LB Christian Kirksey has season-ending surgery

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The injury bug bites the Cleveland Browns again. This time, one of the team’s premier defensive players is now sidelined.
The Browns announced the linebacker Christian Kirksey underwent successful surgery to repair a torn pectoral tendon on Wednesday. He is expected to miss the remainder of the season.
Kirksey suffered the injury in the second game of the season against the New York Jets.
The Browns veteran and team captain was drafted by Cleveland in the third-round of the 2014 NFL Draft.
Kirksey is still expected to be a vital role on the sideline and serve as a mentor to the team’s younger players.
“Right now, when I am not on the field, I want to just be that voice still and encourage my teammates," Kirksey said. "I do not want to check out and worry about just myself. I still have to worry about my brothers.”
Kirksey now joins other key Browns players like Jarvis Landry, Rashard Higgins, David Njoku, Greedy Williams, and Denzel Ward who are currently dealing with injury issues.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.