Cleveland police: UPS driver refused to give up money before being shot with shotgun, suspect in custody

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police provided more details about the shooting and robbery of a UPS driver that occurred on Cleveland’s East side Tuesday afternoon.
According to police, officers responded to the 4800 block of Scovill Avenue at 5 p.m. for reports of a robbery.
The responding officers arrived to the scene and found the 55-year-old victim of a shotgun blast barricaded in his UPS delivery truck.
Police said the UPS driver was losing lots of blood through wounds to his hand, shoulder, head, and foot. The officer applied a tourniquet until paramedics arrived.
Investigators learned through the victim’s account that the suspect followed him to his UPS truck and demanded money. The driver gave the suspect $5, but more was demanded.
According to the police report, the victim then locked all of the doors to the truck and layed in the cargo area while calling 911.
The man fired his shotgun into the back of the truck and shouted, “If you don’t give me more money, I’ll shoot again,” according to investigators.
After he was struck by gunshot fragments, the man opened the back door and gave the suspect an additional $82.
Police said the shooting suspect, who is not being identified by 19 News until criminal charges are filed, then fled from the scene.
Paramedics took the victim to MetroHealth Hospital for treatment. The latest update from officials described him as being in serious condition.
Investigators on scene located the suspect shortly after the shooting at an apartment complex near the crime scene. He was found in possession of the shotgun, as well as the driver’s $82 that was soaked in blood.
The suspect admitted to police that he was under the influence of PCP at the time of the violent robbery.
Cleveland police spoke to 19 News about the incident, emphasizing the importance of people being aware of their surroundings.
“You always need to be really mindful of your personal safety,” Cleveland police spokeswoman Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia stated.
