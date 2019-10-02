Convicted serial killer goes on trial in Stark County for additional victims

CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - A man convicted of murdering a North Royalton mom and her two daughters will now have a trial for the murders of a Lake Township couple.
The trial for George Brinkman began Tuesday in front of a three-judge panel in Stark County Common Pleas Court.
This is the second day of Brinkman’s trial.
Brinkman is charged in Stark County with murdering Rogell Eugene John, 71, and his wife Roberta Ray John, 64.
They were found dead inside their Lake Township, Stark County home on June 12, 2017. Their son found the bodies the next day.
Brinkman was indicted on the charges of aggravated murder, aggravated burglary, aggravated robbery and tampering with evidence in connection with the murders of the husband and wife.
He faces the death penalty again if convicted.
In December of 2018, Brinkman was sentenced to death in Cuyahoga County after being convicted of murdering Suzanne Taylor, 45, and her two daughters, Taylor Pifer, 21, and Kylie Pifer, 18.
Brinkman killed them inside their North Royalton home on June 10, 2017.
North Royalton police said Suzanne was stabbed and had her throat slit in front of her daughters.
Taylor was smothered with a pillow and Kylie was strangled with a phone cord.
Brinkman had known Suzanne since elementary school.
Cuyahoga County prosecutors said after the murders in North Royalton, Brinkman drove to Stark County and killed Rogell and Roberta.
