Convicted serial killer now found guilty in Stark County for additional victims

CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - A man convicted of murdering a North Royalton mom and her two daughters has now pleaded guilty to murdering a Lake Township couple.
The trial for George Brinkman began Tuesday in front of a three-judge panel in Stark County Common Pleas Court.
Brinkman pleaded guilty late Tuesday afternoon.
Brinkman was then found guilty of murdering Rogell Eugene John, 71, and his wife Roberta Ray John, 64.
The couple was found dead inside their Lake Township, Stark County home on June 12, 2017. Their son found the bodies the next day.
Testimony continued Wednesday, but there is no word yet when the three-judge panel will sentence Brinkman, who faces the death penalty.
In December of 2018, Brinkman was sentenced to death in Cuyahoga County after being convicted of murdering Suzanne Taylor, 45, and her two daughters, Taylor Pifer, 21, and Kylie Pifer, 18.
Brinkman killed them inside their North Royalton home on June 10, 2017.
North Royalton police said Suzanne was stabbed and had her throat slit in front of her daughters.
Taylor was smothered with a pillow and Kylie was strangled with a phone cord.
Brinkman had known Suzanne since elementary school.
Cuyahoga County prosecutors said after the murders in North Royalton, Brinkman drove to Stark County and killed Rogell and Roberta.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.