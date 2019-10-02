Semi-truck fire closes down all eastbound lanes on Ohio Turnpike

By Rachel Vadaj | October 2, 2019 at 3:03 PM EDT - Updated October 2 at 3:42 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Turnpike officials confirmed all eastbound are blocked at mile marker 165.4 in Cuyahoga County due to a crash.

The westbound lanes have been reopened.

Ohio Turnpike officials urge eastbound drivers to find an alternate route due to the long delays.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed a semi-truck caught on fire on I-80 near Strongsville.

It is currently unknown if anyone was injured in the crash.

