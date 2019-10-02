Semi-truck fire closes down all eastbound lanes on Ohio Turnpike

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Turnpike officials confirmed all eastbound are blocked at mile marker 165.4 in Cuyahoga County due to a crash.
The westbound lanes have been reopened.
Ohio Turnpike officials urge eastbound drivers to find an alternate route due to the long delays.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed a semi-truck caught on fire on I-80 near Strongsville.
It is currently unknown if anyone was injured in the crash.
Return to 19 News for updates.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.