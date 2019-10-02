Inside look at $66M The Athlon at the Cleveland Athletic Club Building (photos)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -For a decade the Cleveland Athletic Club (CAC) sat empty and a bad roof destroyed just about everything on every floor.
But after two years and $66 million, it’s back as The Athlon at The Cleveland Athletic Club Building.
The building houses 163, one and two bedroom apartments ranging in price from $1,250 a month for a one bedroom, up to $3,000 and $4,000 for two and three floor suites.
“The history that this building has is like no other in Cleveland,” Tina Vespucci said who is a Vice President with J&S Management. “Honestly we have old Cleveland Athletic Club members that are calling, that are interested that are coming for tours all the time.”
One of the three local owners on the project said they wanted it to feel like Playhouse Square came into the building and they accomplished that.
Adding chandeliers in hallways, along with keeping original ornate ceilings, and wood floors in areas like the grand ballroom give the building a very Gatsby-esque feel.
The common areas steal the show and really set the building off from others that have come online in downtown in the past few years.
The 15th floor roof top patio is for residents only and has views for miles.
They were able to keep the ballroom, but the plan is to lease it as open office space.
The pool is original and the tile work has been completely redone, not to mention the decorative ceiling to gaze at while practicing your backstroke.
Just off of the pool is a massive workout room that will rival some membership gyms.
The old CAC parlor rooms on the eighth floor have the largest amount of original wood work, and have been turned into residential lounges.
They included a demonstration kitchen in the lounge for residents to rent for parties, but also to bring in chefs for building events.
Gone are the basketball court, the bowling alley and the main bar.
The apartments are all modern and what you come to expect with downtown living with extremely high ceilings and exposed industrial fixtures in some units.
Some of the upper units have views right into Progressive Field.
Getting The Athlon open is just one part of what is a revitalization of the Euclid Corridor between East 9th and Playhouse Square.
This two block span sat vacant for a decade but is on its way back in a big way thanks to Heinen’s and other retail.
But the question has to be asked with these apartments coming online, are we at a saturation point?
“We’re not yet,” Vespucci said. “The demand is here. Our management team is getting many phone calls from people that are coming from out of state, and are coming from competition from the area. People want to be in Cleveland right now.”
The proof is in the numbers.
The Athlon is already 20% rented, and 92.2% of downtown apartments are currently occupied according to the Downtown Cleveland Alliance.
Now open, The Athlon can easily compete with the best out there.
