Johnson & Johnson reaches $20.4 million settlement with Cuyahoga and Summit counties as federal opioid trial loomed

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Health-care giant Johnson & Johnson announced on Tuesday that it had reached a tentative settlement with Cuyahoga and Summit counties in order to forego an upcoming federal opioid trial.
The company agreed to pay $10 million to the two counties, which have been battered with overdose deaths over the last several years, according to a press release.
It has also agreed to pay $5 million in legal expenses and contribute $5.4 million to charity.
As is typical during settlements, the company said the agreement is not an admission of liability.
Johnson & Johnson subsidiary Janssen Pharmaceuticals made two opioids that were distributed in the two Ohio counties. Johnson & Johnson also owned a pair of companies that processed the raw material used to make the highly addictive Oxycodone.
The trial was slated for Oct. 21.
