Johnson & Johnson reaches $20.4 million settlement with Cuyahoga and Summit counties as federal opioid trial loomed
In 2017, more deaths in the United States were attributed to opioid abuse in that one year than the entire casualty count during the Vietnam War. (Source: WECT)
By John Deike | October 1, 2019 at 8:50 PM EDT - Updated October 1 at 8:54 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Health-care giant Johnson & Johnson announced on Tuesday that it had reached a tentative settlement with Cuyahoga and Summit counties in order to forego an upcoming federal opioid trial.

The company agreed to pay $10 million to the two counties, which have been battered with overdose deaths over the last several years, according to a press release.

It has also agreed to pay $5 million in legal expenses and contribute $5.4 million to charity.

As is typical during settlements, the company said the agreement is not an admission of liability.

Johnson & Johnson subsidiary Janssen Pharmaceuticals made two opioids that were distributed in the two Ohio counties. Johnson & Johnson also owned a pair of companies that processed the raw material used to make the highly addictive Oxycodone.

The trial was slated for Oct. 21.

