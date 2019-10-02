Kentucky Governor encourages students to participate in Bring Your Bible To School Day

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin wants students to be a part of Bring Your Bible To School Day.
According to WAVE in Louisville, the Gov. tweeted a video Tuesday, along with a caption that read, in part: “The Judeo-Christian principles that are bound in this book are timeless, containing an amazing amount of history, knowledge, wisdom and guidance...”
Bring Your Bible To School Day is recognized as October 3.
The Governor encouraged students to take their Bibles to school last year as well to mark the occasion.
And the year before, he signed a bill allowing public schools across the state to teach Bible literacy.
