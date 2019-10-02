Lake County Sheriff searching for missing 13-year-old Concord Township boy

CONCORD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Lake County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating after 13-year-old Dominic Jason Gould of Concord Township went missing.
Sheriff Frank Leonbruno said Gould was last seen around 9 p.m. on Tuesday.
The sheriff said it is suspected that Gould left his house on foot with a pink Nike drawstring bag.
The parents reportedly did not know what he was wearing at the time.
According to the sheriff, Gould’s mother said his hair has grown slightly longer since this photograph was taken:
Anyone with any information on where Gould’s may be is urged to call Lake County Central Communications at (440)-350-2794 or dial 911.
