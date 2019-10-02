Local communities celebrate ‘National Coffee with a Cop Day’

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Some communities are celebrating officers in their community by enjoying a cup of coffee with them.
Those who are interested can visit their local Starbucks or McDonald’s to celebrate ‘National Coffee with a Cop Day.’
- Cleveland Heights: 10 a.m. until Noon at the Starbucks located at Mayfield and Lee
- Richmond Heights: 7:30 a.m. until 9:30 a.m. at the McDonald’s located at 465 Richmond Rd.
- Sagamore Hills: 6 a.m. until 8 p.m. at the Starbucks located on E. Aurora Rd.
- Cleveland: 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. at McDonald’s located on 55th St.
- Canton (Stark County Sheriffs): 8 a.m. until 10 a.m. at the McDonald’s located at 200 Lincoln-Way West, Massillon.
Residents will be able to discuss issues and share concerns with their local officers over a cup of coffee.
